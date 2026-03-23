PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the supply of medicines in the country is currently stable and under control despite the conflict in West Asia.

In a statement today, MOH said that the short-term impact of the West Asia conflict is minimal based on current assessments.

“The stock level of medicines at MOH facilities is maintained at between one and three months based on usage requirements, and is supported by additional buffer stock of up to two months at the concession company level for medicines supplied through the logistics concession,” it said.

It added that monitoring of medicine supply is also carried out continuously through existing mechanisms, including the supply disruption reporting system by Product Registration Holders (PRH), managed by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“As of March 22, 2026, no increasing trend has been detected in PRH reports involving disruptions in the supply of medicines,” the ministry said.

According to MOH, feedback from the local pharmaceutical industry indicates that local manufacturers have raw material stock sufficient for up to three months, while finished products are available for about two months.

Meanwhile, importers are also carrying out close monitoring of their respective supply chains to ensure the continuity of the medicine supply.

MOH said that it will continue to closely monitor developments in the West Asia conflict and remains committed to taking proactive measures to ensure the security of the medicine supply for the people.

“This includes the establishment of a task force comprising representatives from the pharmaceutical industry and relevant stakeholders to monitor and ensure the security of medicine supply, particularly medicines listed under the National Essential Medicines List (NEML) in Malaysia,” it said. — Bernama