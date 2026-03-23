KAPIT, March 23 — Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has signalled that Datuk Alvin Runggah Jimbun is the person he intends to entrust with the Kapit parliamentary seat if he no longer contests in future elections.

“If the time comes when I no longer contest as a parliamentary candidate for P215 Kapit, Datuk Alvin Runggah Jimbun will be the individual who will take over that responsibility.

“Therefore, he needs the full support of the Kapit community to ensure that development continuity can be carried forward successfully,” he said during a Thanksgiving Dinner here on Sunday.

The federal Works Minister noted that Alvin, who has long served as special duties officer (PTTK II), is not a new name in state administration and has handled various responsibilities over the years.

“Accordingly, he has been entrusted to continue playing an important role in advancing the development agenda.

“The hope is placed on him to continue a leadership legacy that can unite all parties and drive Kapit’s development to a higher level.

“Full support from the entire community is crucial to ensure this continuity succeeds,” he explained.

Earlier, Nanta emphasised that community unity and cooperation are the keys to successful development.

“However, the spirit of unity and collaboration must be continuously preserved and strengthened to ensure that development in Kapit continues successfully,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) culture, which values unity, consultation and mutual respect, while stressing support for Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and state policies that benefit the people, including higher education opportunities for the younger generation.

Among those present at the gathering were Alvin, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong. — The Borneo Post