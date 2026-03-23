SEREMBAN, March 23 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is actively carrying out operations to extinguish a fire at a two-storey bookshop along Jalan Datuk Syeh Ahmad here, last night.

Negeri Sembilan JBPM Senior Operations Commander Mohd Hanafi Wahid said the fire broke out at about 9 pm and no casualties have been reported.

“So far, personnel from the Seremban Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station, are actively conducting firefighting operations,” he said in a statement tonight.

A Bernama survey found that flames were still raging at the premises, while extinguishing efforts were ongoing.

State JBPM Senior Operations Commander Mohd Hanafi Wahid said the fire broke out at about 9pm, and no casualties have been reported. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan JBPM liaison officer Muhammad Syazwan Tajuddin said seven personnel from the Senawang Fire and Rescue Station were also battling a forest fire in Taman Bukti, Ampangan tonight.

He said the report was received at about 9 pm, but the size of the affected area was yet to be determined due to the dark conditions.

Although the forest was located near a residential area, the situation remained under control. — Bernama pic

“The report by the Operations Commander indicated that the fire involved a hillside forest area, and firefighting operations are ongoing,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said that although the forest was located near a residential area, the situation remained under control. — Bernama