KUALA NERUS, March 23 — A house occupied by a family of six was gutted by fire at Kampung Gong Kijang, near here, last evening.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Mohd Zaharim Yusof said three fire engines with 16 personnel from the Jalan Kota Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene after an emergency call was received at 4.25 pm.

He said the blaze was brought under control within 16 minutes of their arrival at 4.39 pm.

“The semi-permanent house, measuring 40 by 60 feet, was estimated to be 90 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zaharim said no casualties were reported, and further investigations are ongoing. — Bernama