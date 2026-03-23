MIRI, March 23 — This year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration was particularly meaningful for the Muslim community in Kampung Seberang Lubok Nibong, Marudi, as they marked the festive occasion with the long-awaited arrival of electricity after more than 40 years.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala said the electricity connection to the village was completed two weeks ago, just in time for the Raya celebration.

“Essential infrastructure such as electricity is vital in improving the quality of life of the people and in creating greater development opportunities in the future,” he said during a Hari Raya visit to the village on Sunday.

Gerawat, who is also Mulu assemblyman, said festive visits to the community are a tradition he observes every Hari Raya as an opportunity to meet residents, exchange greetings and strengthen ties.

“Kampung Seberang Lubok Nibong holds a special place in my heart as it is the only Muslim village in DUN N.78 Mulu,” he said, adding that the village has about 60 residents.

Also present was the village headman Madlie Moss. — The Borneo Post