TEMERLOH, March 22 — About 20,000 people attended the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at Dewan Sri Lanchang here today.

The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, along with other members of the royal family, graced the event.

Also present were members of the Pahang State Executive Council.

Wan Rosdy expressed appreciation to all parties involved, including the district office and programme coordinators, for ensuring the smooth running of the event.

“Alhamdulillah, the food prepared was sufficient, as it is our intention for all visitors to celebrate Aidilfitri together on the second day of Syawal,” he told reporters here.

He said the open house not only allowed the public to enjoy festive delicacies but also served as a platform to strengthen ties within the community.

Such events, he added, also provide an opportunity for people to meet and seek forgiveness collectively, as not everyone can visit homes individually.

“I hope the spirit of silaturahim fostered during Syawal will continue to be strengthened in our daily lives,” he said. — Bernama