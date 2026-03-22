SIBU, March 22 — Another teenage boy who was reported missing while swimming with friends at the Sungai Plan Lot waterfall, Jalan Permata, Kidurong, Bintulu, yesterday, was found drowned late last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that the victim’s body, identified as Darren Dakun Paruscrum, 12, was found by members of the public at 11.19pm, about five metres from the riverbank.

“After receiving a call at 11.20pm from the public regarding the discovery, firefighters rushed to the scene. The body was later handed over to the police for further action,” Sarawak JBPM said in a statement.

It said that following the discovery and discussions with the agencies involved at the scene, the search and rescue (SAR) operation was called off at 12.33am.

At about 2pm yesterday, four teenagers, aged between 12 and 14, went to the location to swim, but two of them were believed to have gone missing after they were last seen at 2.30pm, and were suspected to have drowned.

The first victim, Tristan Mariss Marissa Erna, 12, was found drowned by the SAR team at 5.20pm, about five metres from the riverbank, at a depth of nine metres, before being handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama