KUCHING, March 22 — A total of 48 vehicles were inspected and 19 traffic summonses issued during a crime prevention operation conducted over two nights from March 20 to 21.

The integrated operation, known as Op Bersepadu Pencegahan Jenayah, was carried out from 10pm on March 20 until 3am the following day, covering Bau town, the residential areas in Bau and Jambusan, and a roadblock at KM2 on Jalan Bau–Serikin.

According to the Bau District Police Headquarters (IPD Bau) in a Facebook post, 48 vehicles and 60 individuals were checked during the operation.

“19 summonses were issued for offences such as modified exhausts, driving without valid licences and non-compliance with vehicle specifications.

“No arrests or seizures were made, and no significant criminal cases were reported,” it said.

The operation aimed to enhance police presence on the ground, prevent criminal activities and improve public compliance with the law.

Police added that similar operations will continue to be conducted from time to time to ensure public safety and order are maintained. — The Borneo Post