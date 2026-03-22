KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is studying a proposal to upgrade the National Clinical Integration and Trauma Life Support Malaysia (TLSM) Training Centre at Bukit Ilmu, Hospital Sungai Buloh, which is more than 100 years old.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the proposed RM485,000 allocation is a critical investment in human capital to ensure healthcare workers remain competent and skilled in saving lives.

“Insya-Allah, we will make it happen,” he said in a Facebook post after visiting hospital staff in conjunction with Aidilfitri yesterday.

He said the Sungai Buloh Hospital carries a major responsibility as a national referral centre and serves as a backbone for the northern Selangor corridor, including the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency.

As such, he said infrastructure improvements will continue to be prioritised, including urgent repairs at the intensive care unit (ICU), operating theatres and staff welfare.

Meanwhile, Sungai Buloh Hospital said in an earlier Facebook post that the training centre serves as a key hub in producing highly skilled healthcare professionals in emergency and trauma care.

The centre also functions as a national referral facility, providing continuous training for doctors, nurses and paramedics nationwide. — Bernama