MELAKA, March 22 — The public is advised to avoid open burning during this hot and dry season, said the Melaka Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

He said it was to avoid triggering a fire risk that could spread quickly.

The Department of Environment (DOE) had previously issued a warning to the public to avoid any open burning activities due to the unpredictable weather conditions at this time.

“Therefore, I hope that all the people in Melaka can take precautionary measures and avoid open burning,” he said when met by reporters at his open house event in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong here today.

The event, attended by around 25,000 visitors, was also graced by the presence of the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr. Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Rais, who is also the Paya Rumput assemblyman, saidthe state government, along with relevant departments and agencies, is on standby to face possibilities such as drought and is continuously monitoring to ensure the people’s safety.

“I am confident that all parties have been reminded to be prepared for any possibility,” he added. — Bernama