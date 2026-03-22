KUCHING, March 22 — Increasing cross-border movement between Sarawak and Indonesia is driving economic and social exchange, but also bringing persistent challenges such as undocumented migration, says Indonesia’s Consul General in Kuching Abdullah Zulkifli.

He said the growing connectivity between the two regions, supported by multiple land checkpoints and improved transport links, has made movement more frequent for both work and leisure.

“With more border access points, movement of people becomes more active, and we hope this will also boost trade between Sarawak and Indonesia, allowing both sides to progress together,” he said to reporters during a Hari Raya gathering at his official residence here yesterday.

Abdullah noted that Kuching continues to attract Indonesian visitors, especially during holiday periods, due to its accessibility, cleanliness and wide variety of food.

He said the recent holiday period in Indonesia from March 18 to 24 saw many Indonesians travelling long distances to Sarawak, including some who journeyed by land for over 20 hours via Pontianak before reaching Kuching.

At the same time, he highlighted improved connectivity between Kuching and Indonesian cities, including twice-daily flights between Kuching and Pontianak, as well as regular services to Jakarta, alongside established land routes linking border towns.

Despite these positive developments, Abdullah acknowledged ongoing challenges involving Indonesian migrant workers in Sarawak, particularly those entering or working without proper documentation.

He said there are currently about 150,000 Indonesian workers in Sarawak legally, while the number of undocumented workers remains unknown but could be significantly higher.

“Some misuse social visit passes to work, while others overstay or move between employers without proper documentation.

“There are also cases where individuals enter without documents, although this number is smaller,” he said.

Abdullah added that deportation figures reflect the scale of the issue, with around 5,000 Indonesians repatriated last year and nearly 500 returned within the first three months of this year.

He stressed that economic factors remain the primary driver of migration, alongside family ties and social influences.

“Most come for economic reasons, seeking better job opportunities. Some also follow family members who are already working here,” he said.

Despite the challenges, he emphasised that cooperation between the Indonesian consulate and authorities in both countries remains strong, particularly in managing deportations and raising awareness on legal migration.

“We hope for continued collaboration so that both regions, especially border areas in Kalimantan and Sarawak, can grow and progress together,” he added. —The Borneo Post