JOHOR BAHRU, March 21 — Over 20,000 people of various ethnicities flocked to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today, with the extraordinary attendance reflecting the spirit of ‘Bangsa Johor’ and the close relationship between the state government and the people.

The crowd started gathering as early as 8 am to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with 37 stalls offering a variety of traditional and modern dishes.

Among the dishes are ketupat, lemang, rendang, beef biryani, soto and mee rebus, along with a variety of kuih, and hot and cold beverages.

Private executive Nor Intan Ilyana Rahman, 34, said that organising an open house offers a more meaningful experience as it provides a space for direct interaction between leaders and the people.

“It’s not often that we can share space in such a relaxed atmosphere. The large turnout today shows that the people are comfortable and appreciate a more open approach,” she said when met at Saujana, the official residence of the Johor MB here.

Clerk G. Tashweena, 29, described the atmosphere as a true reflection of the harmony of the community in this state.

“All races sitting at the same table, sharing food, and greeting each other without any barriers. This reflects a unity that occurs naturally, not artificially,” she said.

Meanwhile, retiree Lim Siew Eng, 62, said that the approach of reaching out to the people through such programmes has a direct impact on building confidence in the state leadership.

“When leaders meet with the people in such an atmosphere, it fosters a sense of mutual trust. Programmes like this make the people truly feel appreciated,” she said.

The open house is not just a platform to enjoy dishes during Aidilfitri, but rather serves as a social space that brings together people from various backgrounds, thereby strengthening community networks.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz also took the time to mingle and take photographs with guests, adding to the warm atmosphere of the event.

Among the leaders present were the State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, and the MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. — Bernama