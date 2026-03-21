KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The body of a man was found floating in Tasik Biru, Kuang near here on Thursday morning.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said they received a report from the public regarding the discovery at 8.03 am, adding that the victim is about 170 centimetres tall, fair-skinned, and has a tattoo reading ‘Ship Floss’ on his left shoulder.

The man was found wearing a dark brown T-shirt with the word ‘Suppligae’ on it, blue jeans, and a Seiko wristwatch with a green strap.

“Further examination revealed that there was no Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccination scar on the deceased’s left arm,” he said in a statement last night.

Those with information or have reported a missing family member matching the description are urged to contact Investigating Officer SM Rosli Mohd Nor at 013-6095744 or the nearest police station to assist with the investigation. — Bernama