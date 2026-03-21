NEW DELHI, March 21 — Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday agreed to continue efforts to promote peace in West Asia amid the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The two leaders spoke in the afternoon and exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings while affirming their commitment to build stronger Malaysia-Pakistan relations.

“We discussed the evolving situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation and continued joint efforts to promote peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” Shehbaz said in a post on the social media platform X.

“We also expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Pakistan-Malaysia relations and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening our fraternal ties,” he said. — Bernama