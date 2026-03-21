NEW DELHI, March 21 — Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday agreed to continue efforts to promote peace in West Asia amid the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The two leaders spoke in the afternoon and exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings while affirming their commitment to build stronger Malaysia-Pakistan relations.
“We discussed the evolving situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation and continued joint efforts to promote peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” Shehbaz said in a post on the social media platform X.
“We also expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Pakistan-Malaysia relations and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening our fraternal ties,” he said. — Bernama
Spoke with my brother Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim this afternoon to convey warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him, the Government, and the people of Malaysia.
We discussed the evolving situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 20, 2026