ALOR SETAR, March 21 — The ferry service schedule to Langkawi will be revised after the Aidilfitri holidays due to rising industrial diesel prices by over 100 per cent.

Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd general manager, Dr Baharin Baharom, said the restructuring is needed to reduce the risk of losses faced by Langkawi ferry operators as operational costs increase.

“At present, ferry operators in Langkawi charge a fare of 88 sen per nautical mile, which is significantly lower than the rates charged by operators for other major islands, such as Pulau Pangkor and Pulau Tioman, which reach RM2 per nautical mile.

“The original schedule of five trips per day will be reduced to three trips daily as a cost-control measure and to align with current demand,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that on March 17, ferry operators from the Peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak met with the Ministry of Transport to discuss proposed additional charges in response to higher fuel costs.

“However, a decision regarding the application has yet to be finalised by the government.

“The price of industrial diesel in Langkawi is higher than in other major islands in the Peninsula. Therefore, we hope the government will consider a fairer and more sustainable settlement mechanism,” he said.

Dr Baharin added that this measure aims to maintain the sustainability of Langkawi’s ferry transport industry while minimising negative impacts on local tourism.

“We remain committed to providing the best service to users. However, at the same time, operational viability must be secured amidst increasingly challenging economic conditions and costs,” he said. — Bernama