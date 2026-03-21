KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, today performed Aidiltiri prayers at Surau Utama Istana Negara here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis were also in attendance.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, (front, right) and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (front, 2nd right) perform Aidilfitri Sunat Prayer at the Main Surau of the Istana Negara March 21, 2026. — Bernama pic

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Also in attendance were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, as well as foreign representatives.

Their Majesties and the congregation recited the Aidilfitri takbir before performing the Aidilfitri prayers, led by Istana Negara religious officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh.

Aidilfitri sermon titled ‘Syawal: Bangkit Dari Ujian, Bersatu Dalam Keimanan’ delivered by Munir, among other things, reminded the congregation not to forget the people in the West Asian region who are currently facing increasingly severe conflict and unrest.

He also called on Muslims to strengthen unity, avoid division, and always preserve peace within society.

At the same time, the people were also urged to practise prudence and avoid excessive spending in view of the uncertain global situation caused by conflicts and wars.

After the sermon, Their Majesties spent time greeting the congregants before departing for the Aidilfitri gathering ceremony. — Bernama