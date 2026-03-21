PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — The government continues to strengthen its commitment to Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) by setting the Annual Allowable Cut (CTT) in Permanent Reserved Forests (HSK) for the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) at an area of 890,000 hectares (ha), compared to 1,165,300 ha during the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12).

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said that the reduction of CTT is a strategic step to balance economic needs and forest preservation, as well as to strengthen the practice of SFM in the country.

He said that the measure not only has a positive impact on forest conservation efforts but also ensures that the supply of timber to the industry can be maintained continuously in a stable quantity.

In 2025, the forestry and agriculture sectors recorded a contribution of RM6.006 billion to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

“This simultaneously demonstrates a positive economic impact through sustainable forest management activities that include forest product extraction and logging,” he said in a statement here today in conjunction with International Day of Forests.

Arthur said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRES) through the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department, Sabah Forestry Department, Sarawak Forestry Department, and state forestry departments are actively empowering forest-based ecotourism areas that have unique natural characteristics.

He said the initiative is a proactive step to support the state forestry department and state authorities, particularly in reducing dependence on conventional forest exploitation activities in line with efforts to transform the logging sector into more sustainable ecotourism development.

In addition, Arthur said the 81st National Land Council Meeting agreed that the state government should prioritise the use of the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) allocation to finance the financial needs for improving the application and payment process for the HSK Entry Permit for online forest-based ecotourism activities.

“In line with this empowerment effort, the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) also plays an active role in raising awareness among rural communities about the importance of conservation and sustainability of nature through training programmes and technical guidance,” he said.

He said that among the communities involved are the Persatuan Sahabat Alam Tampik, Janda Baik (Pahang); Koperasi Usahawan Pelancongan Lembah Tembeling, Jerantut; Koperasi Pelancongan Dabong Bhd (Kelantan); and Koperasi Sahabat Gunung Tebu Terengganu Bhd.

“As a result of this guidance, the local community is now capable of managing and conducting eco-tourism and recreation-based activities and businesses in a more systematic, competitive and sustainable manner, without compromising the forest ecosystem,” he said.

Arthur also said that forests rich in biodiversity not only benefit the environment but also become a valuable heritage that must be preserved for future generations.

“Therefore, continuous commitment to preserving and conserving these assets is crucial so that their sustainability can be enjoyed by all Malaysians, now and forever,” he added.

International Day of Forests is celebrated on March 21 each year to raise public awareness about the importance of forests and to encourage efforts to preserve and conserve forest resources for the well-being of society and the stability of the natural ecosystem.

The theme of this year's celebration is Forests and Economies, which highlights the important role of forests in driving global economic prosperity. — Bernama