KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has directed his ministry to begin urgent consultations with the Ministry of Finance following concerns over the impact of rising diesel prices on the tourism transport sector.

In a Facebook post, he said the ministry has been monitoring the situation closely and has received feedback from industry associations and stakeholders.

“Our discussions will focus on the current situation and consider targeted measures, including temporary time‑bound support to ease short‑term pressures,” he said, adding that some of the cost pressures were influenced by developments in the Middle East.

He said the diesel price increase had placed sudden strain on operators who rely heavily on the fuel, and warned that unmanaged cost escalation could “trigger a chain reaction affecting inbound tourism, businesses and the overall stability of the tourism ecosystem.”

Tiong said the government must balance immediate challenges with long‑term sector health, noting the need to strengthen safety standards, vehicle performance and service quality.

He said any measures introduced would follow a “stabilise and upgrade” approach to help operators navigate current pressures while encouraging gradual improvements, including vehicle renewal, appropriate financial support and regulatory enhancements.

Tiong stressed that the government’s objective was to build a more resilient and competitive tourism transport system rather than rely on short‑term fixes.

He urged industry players to maintain close engagement with the government and participate in “rational and constructive dialogue” as the sector prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He also called for calm, saying the government would work to balance competing interests and find workable solutions even if “the measures introduced may not fully satisfy every party.”