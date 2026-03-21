KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration and urged all parties to continue de-escalation efforts towards lasting peace.

He conveyed the message during a telephone conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while on his way back after a one-day working visit to Penang yesterday.

“At the same time, Malaysia also voiced concern over tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, and stressed the urgent need to halt escalation and prioritise dialogue,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar also extended Aidilfitri greetings to Shehbaz and expressed commitment to further strengthening close ties and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan said it had temporarily suspended military operations in Afghanistan at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement that the temporary ceasefire began at midnight on Wednesday (March 18) and would last until midnight on Monday (March 23). — Bernama