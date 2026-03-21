KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the people to celebrate Aidilfitri in moderation and to be more mindful of the plight of those who are suffering, as the world faces geopolitical turmoil, especially in West Asia.

He said Malaysia is not immune to the impact of the conflict in the region, stemming from the violent attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime, with the support of the United States (US), on Iran, the effects of which have spread to neighbouring countries.

As such, he said, Malaysians must be more vigilant because the conflict will surely affect the prices of oil and goods, as well as the cost of living, putting pressure on the country’s economy.

“So, that’s why the government will do its best to ease the people’s burden. We are responsible for reviving the spirit of Ramadan and the values of caring for the poor,” he said in his 2026 Special Aidilfitri Address, which was broadcast live on all local television stations last night.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that with proper preparation and planning, the country remains optimistic about the economic position it has achieved, especially in recent years.

“And we, the Madani Government, will strive to defend and strengthen this position as challenges mount,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also emphasised that Ramadan is a madrasah (school) that shapes character through morals and manners developed from acts of worship throughout the month.

Anwar said the values and spirit instilled through the tarbiah (spiritual nurturing) of Ramadan must be sustained to enhance the inner strength of Muslims, which is an important prerequisite for Malaysia to move forward more swiftly and confidently.

“The objectives of fasting, Maqasid al-Sawm, as outlined by renowned scholar Imam al-‘Izz bin ‘Abd al-Salam, contain wisdom and the goal of making this Ramadan madrasah a foundation for strengthening personal character and freeing oneself from the shackles of worldly desires,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister reminded the people to continue safeguarding unity and harmony in the face of differing views, positions and trials in the world, while stressing that the country’s strength lies in unity of resolve, unity of hearts, wahdatul fikr (unity of thought) and wahdatul amal (unity in deeds).

He said Malaysia was built on the foundation of diversity, and as such, traditions such as exchanging greetings, strengthening bonds and holding open houses during Aidilfitri, celebrated by all races, have become deeply ingrained practices in society.

“On this day of celebration, let us resolve to realise the Malaysia Madani agenda as a fundamental foundation to uplift human dignity, uphold justice, defend the principles of truth and ensure equitable prosperity and national security,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on Muslims to celebrate Aidilfitri in accordance with religious traditions and Malay cultural practices. — Bernama