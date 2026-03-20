BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 20 — Any minor disputes in the country must be addressed promptly to prevent them from escalating into crises that could undermine peace, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that unity among the people, as well as national stability and security, must remain top priorities as Malaysia faces economic pressures and uncertainties stemming from international conflicts.

“We could see that once you start fighting, a country can be destroyed — the economy collapses, people lose their jobs, and even those who are healthy may become victims.

“So we must not wait until it reaches that stage, because we are fortunate to still be holding on,” he said when speaking at the Santai Akhir Ramadan Bersama Pimpinan Komuniti Permatang Pauh programme at the Permatang Pasir Community Hall here today.

The Prime Minister emphasised that any issues involving religious or racial sensitivities must be resolved in accordance with the law and through dialogue, not through emotion or provocation.

In this regard, Anwar called on the public to continue strengthening the spirit of togetherness, avoid division and preserve harmony for the country’s future.

“Safeguard national peace, especially as we are a country of diverse races and religions. No other country in the world with such diversity can remain as peaceful and stable as Malaysia. A little tension, some dissatisfaction or sulking is normal and still manageable, but we must not fight,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister praised the spirit of tolerance among Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, which he described as one of the nation’s greatest strengths.

He also said the government continuously monitors the country’s security situation through regular meetings, including with the National Security Council, while also mobilising enforcement agencies such as the police to ensure conditions remain under control.

“Other countries are facing unrest, their economies are declining and their currencies weakening. We are still holding on because of stability and good governance,” he said. — Bernama