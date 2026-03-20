KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 – The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) has extended its greetings to the Muslim community as the nation prepares to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on March 21.

In a statement released today, the interfaith council described the festival as a significant time for reflection, gratitude, and renewal.

MCCBCHST also said that racial and religious harmony remains the bedrock of Malaysia’s peace, stability, and ongoing progress.

“These foundations have enabled our diverse society to thrive and must be preserved with care and commitment by all segments of society,” the statement read.

In its message, the council urged Malaysians to continue fostering mutual respect and goodwill.

The group also made a specific appeal to leaders at all levels to champion unity and uphold the principles that maintain national integrity.

“At the same time, it is important that any actions or expressions that may undermine harmony and social cohesion be addressed prudently and in accordance with the law, in order to safeguard the stability and unity that Malaysians hold dear,” it said.

“As we celebrate this festive season, MCCBCHST expresses its hope that Hari Raya Aidilfitri will further strengthen the bonds of harmony among Malaysians.”