KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The MADANI Government Backbenchers Club (BBC) has welcomed and expressed full support for the government’s immediate measures to safeguard the well-being of the people ahead of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

BBC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the approach taken by the government reflects a structured and targeted intervention framework, not only in easing the cost of living but also in strengthening the momentum of the people’s economic recovery.

Among the measures is the 50 per cent toll discount, with a financial implication of up to RM21.03 million, which she described as a significant intervention to reduce travel costs for those returning to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri with their families.

“At the same time, the fast-track discharge from bankruptcy involving about 4,000 individuals reflects the government’s progressive and compassionate approach.

“This policy provides a second chance for individuals to contribute productively to the economy, while reducing long-term social burdens,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Zaliha said other measures, such as the early disbursement of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) to 5.2 million recipients, special assistance for civil servants, retirees and religious groups, as well as price control and supply assurance throughout Ramadan, reflect the MADANI Government’s comprehensive approach.

She said the approach encompasses key aspects, including cost of living, social welfare and market stability.

The overall package also highlights the government’s ability to coordinate fiscal and social policies simultaneously, with direct impact on the people, describing it as a proactive intervention strategy to balance public needs with the country’s fiscal capacity, she added.

“BBC views these measures as a clear manifestation of the MADANI principles, which emphasise compassion and a people-centric approach,” she said.

Amid a challenging global economic environment, Dr Zaliha said the government’s ability to act responsively and in a targeted manner is key to maintaining national stability.

At the same time, she urged the public to practise prudent spending and disciplined financial management to maximise the long-term benefits of the initiatives.

She added that the BBC will continue to play its role as a strategic partner to the government in supporting policies that deliver tangible benefits to the people, while ensuring that such policies are clearly understood at the grassroots level. — Bernama