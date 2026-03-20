PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — The public is urged to use electricity and water prudently and efficiently, especially during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season, which typically sees increased consumption of both resources.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that during the festive season, electricity demand for residential users is usually estimated to rise by 20 to 40 per cent compared with normal usage.

“Simple electricity-saving measures include turning off lights and electrical appliances when not in use, avoiding standby mode, setting air-conditioner temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, and using appliances with four- or five-star energy efficiency ratings,” he said in a statement today.

For water usage, an increase of 30 to 35 per cent is expected in most states that are popular destinations for people returning home for the festival. Fadillah added that water supply operators are on alert to ensure demand is met efficiently.

“The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) also ensures operators are prepared with contingency plans in case of any unexpected incidents during the festive season,” said Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), through SPAN, also targets a maximum daily per capita water usage of 160 litres, in line with international benchmarks.

He said recommended water-saving measures include fixing internal pipe leaks, using alternative water sources such as rainwater for non-essential activities like garden cleaning, practising disciplined usage, washing clothes only when the load is full, and ensuring taps are tightly closed after use.

In addition, reusing uncontaminated water, such as ablution (wuduk) water, and selecting products with two- or three-star water-efficiency labels can help save up to an average of 50 per cent on monthly bills.

On electrical safety, PETRA reminded the public to ensure home wiring is safe and to test Residual Current Devices (RCDs) by pressing the ‘T’ test button at least once a month.

“If the RCD functions properly, it will trip and cut the electricity supply immediately. If it does not function and needs replacement, please engage an electrical contractor registered with the Energy Commission,” he said.

Other measures include ensuring wires are not damaged, avoiding overloading sockets, using appliances with safety labels, keeping hands dry when using electrical equipment, and avoiding using mobile phones while charging.

Fadillah said that by practising efficient energy and water usage, the public can not only celebrate the festival more safely but also support the nation’s agenda to ensure sustainable, resilient energy and water resources capable of meeting the country’s future development needs. — Bernama