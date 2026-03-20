BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to celebrate Aidilfitri in a moderate and prudent manner, taking into account current economic challenges and global uncertainties.

He said that while Hari Raya was an important tradition, the public should avoid wastefulness and prioritise essential needs.

“Of course, we want to celebrate (Aidilfitri), but I would like to urge moderation. For women, if you usually make seven types of kuih, reduce it to four. If you prepare one gantang of ketupat, make it three-quarters of a gantang. It can be done, we must remember to save a little.

“Look at the wars taking place, do not assume nothing will happen. They are disrupting oil and gas, and we are managing to hold on now because we are handling it well. So we must save a little,” he said when speaking at a Ramadan programme with Permatang Pauh community leaders at the Permatang Pasir Community Hall here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said a thrifty approach was important to ensure household financial stability, especially amid rising prices of goods following international conflicts affecting supply chains.

He also reminded that Ramadan should serve as an occasion to build discipline, including in controlling spending.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow. — Bernama