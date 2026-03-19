KOTA KINABALU, March 19 — The Madani Government will continue striving to ensure that the basic needs of the people are sufficient, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, in the face of current economic challenges, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Seri Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the measures included maintaining fuel prices and ensuring the supply of basic goods remained stable so that the people would not be burdened by the rising cost of living.

“So, we hope it will get better, and we will not feel the effects of the (West Asia) war crisis. But at the same time, the Madani Government will try to ensure our basic needs are sufficient.

“And we are also maintaining prices, particularly petrol and diesel. Especially in Sabah, we are ensuring that the people are not burdened by the sudden increase in costs right now,” he said here today.

He said this after attending “Raya Shirt Purchase Donation Programme for Asnaf Students’ organised by the Sepanggar Member of Parliament’s Office at a clothing premises in Alam Mesra here.

Meanwhile, Mustapha, who is also the Sepanggar Member of Parliament, advised the public not to engage in panic buying, as the supply of basic items, including rice, is still adequate.

“In terms of supply, we are actually sufficient. So, we hope the public won’t panic… the situation is still under control. So, we must plan, and what is important is that we spend wisely. That’s the only approach now… be thrifty,” he said.

He said that 50 pupils from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gantisan and SK Pengiran Siti Hafsah in Karambunai were selected to participate in the programme this year.

He added that schools are selected on a rotation basis for the annual programme, which is entering its third year.

According to him, the selection of participants is made by school authorities, with priority given to those in the B40 group, including those listed in the e-Kasih system, orphans and students from underprivileged families. — Bernama