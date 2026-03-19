KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Traffic flows out of the Klang Valley heading north and the East Coast are reported to be congested but still under control as of this morning.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said on East Coast route, congestion occurred on the Middle Ring Road 2 towards the Gombak Toll Plaza as well as from Bukit Tinggi, Lentang to the Bentong Petronas Station and Sungai Dua to the Karak Toll Plaza.

“For the route to the north, congestion occurred on the North-South Expressway from Slim River to Tapah, Gopeng to Simpang Pulai, Ipoh North to the Menora Tunnel, Bandar Baharu to Jawi, Bukit Tambun to Bukit Minyak and Juru to Perai,” he said when contacted here today.

He said for the route to the south, congestion occurred from Port Dickson interchange to Senawang and Pasir Gudang to Setia Tropika.

“The weather this morning is good and highway users are advised to comply with the speed limit and the set speed limits and always maintain a safe distance between their vehicles throughout the journey,” he said.

Users are also advised to plan their journey according to the Recommended Travel Time (TTA) schedule issued by the concessionaire and to ensure they get sufficient rest before starting their journey.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information via the LLM toll-free line 1-800-88-7752 or view the closed-circuit television (CCTV) traffic on the agency’s official website. — Bernama