LABUAN, March 18 — The usually bustling atmosphere at Labuan’s two main ferry terminals ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri is noticeably absent this year, with both facilities reporting smooth operations and no signs of heavy congestion.

Observations at the roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry terminal showed that while ferry load capacity was fully taken up, the situation remained orderly, with no long queues or last-minute rush typically associated with the festive season.

Similarly, operations at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal appeared to be running as usual, with passenger boats maintaining regular schedules and no significant crowd of travellers seen at the terminal.

The calmer-than-expected scenario comes despite earlier expectations of a surge in passenger movement, particularly in conjunction with the extended public holidays for civil servants and the ongoing school break.

Labuan Marine Department director Alimuddin Amiruddin said a total of 26 additional ferry trips have been approved from March 17 to 30 for both directions of the Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan route to facilitate balik kampung travel during the festive period.

He said the additional trips are aimed at ensuring sufficient capacity and smoother passenger flow, even as demand remains manageable at both terminals.

Meanwhile, ferry operator Binabalu Sdn Bhd, with its vessels MV Blue Ocean and MV Galaxy, is providing three trips daily in the days leading up to and after Hari Raya.

Another operator, Labuan Mainland Link, is operating five daily trips using its ferries MV Goodwill Star, MV Putrajaya 1, MV Joystar and MV Kimanis 1 to cater to passenger demand.

Alimuddin said traditionally, the period leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri sees a sharp increase in outbound travel from the duty-free island, often resulting in crowded terminals and long waiting times.

“However, this year’s trend indicates a more balanced travel pattern, with passengers possibly opting for earlier departures or alternative travel arrangements, contributing to the steady flow at both terminals,” he said.

He said authorities and operators are nonetheless continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure smooth operations throughout the festive period. — Bernama