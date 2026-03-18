SEREMBAN, March 18 — The Negeri Sembilan state government has cancelled its Aidilfitri open house this year in line with a federal decision, as part of cost-saving measures.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the event scheduled to take place in Bandar Sri Jempol on April 4, as well as the national-level Madani Aidilfitri celebration on April 12, will not proceed.

He said the decision reflects a prudent approach to managing the state’s finances.

“However, the state government does not prohibit festive celebrations at the department or agency level, although they are advised to keep them on a moderate scale,” he told reporters at the Mantai Raya 2026 programme in Sikamat here today.

Prime Minister Anwar Datuk Seri Ibrahim had earlier announced that all ministries, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) would not host Aidilfitri open houses this year as part of austerity measures amid global economic uncertainty linked to conflicts in West Asia.

He said the decision, agreed by the Cabinet, is intended to send a clear message that the government is committed to adopting a more moderate and prudent approach to spending. — Bernama