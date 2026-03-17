KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) has concluded the i-Mula 50 Starter Pack Insurance Fund, with about 90,000 Malaysians signed up for coverage.

The association said the i-Mula programme reflects a strong public response and increasing awareness of the importance of financial protection.

It has delivered meaningful benefits to participants, recording 2,471 claims amounting to over RM2.14 million to date, providing timely financial assistance to policyholders and their families during times of need.

According to its chief executive officer, Mark O’Dell, the i-Mula 50 Starter Pack showed what the industry can achieve when it unites with a shared purpose to widen protection coverage and support nation-building efforts.

“The encouraging take-up rate and claims experience reflect the real needs on the ground and the value of affordable protection,” he said in a statement.

The programme, which ended on Dec 31, 2025, marks a meaningful milestone in the industry’s collective efforts to strengthen financial resilience and expand insurance protection for Malaysians, particularly among the underserved segments of the community.

While the i-Mula 50 Starter Pack concluded, LIAM and its member companies remain committed to narrowing Malaysia’s protection gap and developing sustainable protection solutions that meet the evolving needs of Malaysians.

The programme offered a subsidy of RM50 for each eligible policy purchased. With premiums starting from just RM75, a policyholder only needs to pay RM25 to be eligible for the subsidy and secure a protection plan under i-Mula 50.

“This initiative empowers the younger generation to take their first step toward securing their future and appreciating the true value of insurance protection.

“The programme also saw approximately RM4.5 million of the allocated RM5 million fund utilised, demonstrating both effective outreach and prudent fund management in ensuring that assistance reached the intended beneficiaries,” said LIAM.

The association noted that the industry will continue to collaborate closely with stakeholders to strengthen financial literacy, promote risk awareness, and enhance long-term financial resilience among Malaysians. — Bernama