JITRA, March 17 — Police arrested two men suspected of attempting to smuggle imitation firearms from Thailand through the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) last Saturday.

Kubang Pasu police Chief Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said the suspects, aged 27 and 21, were detained after officers stopped a Perodua Myvi in suspicious circumstances.

A search of the vehicle uncovered an imitation M4A1 Carbine rifle barrel with a magazine under the driver’s seat, and another imitation N4 rifle barrel with a magazine beneath the passenger seat.

“Further inspection of the car’s bonnet led to the discovery of eight boxes containing imitation pistols with magazines, four boxes of magazines, eight plastic bags filled with bead bullets and 10 gas canisters,” he said at a press conference held at the Kubang Pasu District Police Headquarters.

Initial investigations revealed that the 27-year-old suspect, a factory engineer from Penang, was the main individual behind the activity, while his 21-year-old friend, a food delivery rider, was accompanying him.

The main suspect is believed to have joined a Telegram group with 25 members focused on imitation firearms, where he advertised and accepted orders.

“He travelled to Hat Yai to purchase the imitation firearms at an estimated cost of RM6,500. If sold, he could have made a profit of about RM2,000,” Mohd Radzi said.

Although the suspect has no prior criminal record, police believe he had intended to sell the items, marking his first attempt at such activity.

He added that the sale of imitation firearms is illegal and poses safety risks, as they closely resemble real weapons.

“To the naked eye, these imitation firearms are about 90 to 95 per cent similar to real weapons. If circulated, they could be used to commit crimes such as robbery,” he warned.

Both suspects were remanded for three days, with investigations being carried out under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

Police also reaffirmed their commitment to tightening security at border entry points to curb illegal activities, including the smuggling of drugs, weapons and undocumented migrants. — Bernama