GEORGE TOWN, March 14 — Penang police have so far approved 378 permits to sell fireworks and firecrackers in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Its chief, Datuk Azizee Ismail said these permits are given to traders who have met with the regulations as well as received police approval to carry out sales of these items during the festive season.

“Up to now, there are 11 applications for permits rejected and three under review. So far, there have been no traders who are selling without a permit.

“The police from time to time conduct monitoring and inspection operations on firework and firecracker sellers to ensure compliance with the established regulations,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the monitoring operation will continue until the end of the Aidilfitri period.

Meanwhile, in other developments, Azizie said his team is in the process of completing the investigation paper regarding the case of criminal intimidation and mischief against a vehicle driven by independent preacher Zamri Vinoth on March 7.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for making criminal threats and Section 427 of the same code for committing mischief.

Earlier, Zamri uploaded a 19-second video recording on Facebook showing his car being approached by two men on a motorcycle before several other men also approached, and the car was then seen colliding with the motorcycle. — Bernama