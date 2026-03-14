KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-13 deployed on a peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon has been reported safe following an airstrike by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) near its position early this morning.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the strike, which occurred at about 2.35 am local time, was reported near the unit’s observation post, estimated to be between 100 and 200 metres from the MALBATT 850-13 base.

He said the strike was believed to have targeted a bridge crossing the Litani River.

“A follow-up strike was reported at 3.02 am, causing damage to several facilities and accommodation at the observation post.

“At the time of the incident, an officer and eight other ranks from MALBATT 850-13 stationed at the observation post were instructed by the MALBATT Tactical Operations Centre (TOC) to withdraw as a safety precaution,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled said the unit subsequently moved with 12 members of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to a safer location and arrived at 4.12 am local time.

“No injuries were reported involving MALBATT or LAF personnel and all weapons and equipment were accounted for and remained secure.

“Medical checks were conducted to ensure all personnel are in good condition and remain at a high level of readiness,” he said.

He stressed that the safety of Malaysian Armed Forces personnel deployed on overseas peacekeeping missions remains the government’s top priority.

Mohamed Khaled also said that the Defence Ministry, through the Joint Forces Headquarters, will continue to closely monitor developments in the operational area and work closely with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and other peacekeeping partners to ensure the safety of Malaysian personnel under the UNIFIL mission. — Bernama