KUCHING, March 14 — The federal government is seeking Sarawak’s cooperation to curb diesel smuggling at state borders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has asked Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to cooperate with enforcement agencies, including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“This is because diesel prices in Sabah and Sarawak are lower, which makes smuggling more likely,” he said at the 2026 state-level Madani breaking-of-fast event at Masjid Jamek Negeri Sarawak yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the MADANI Government will maintain the RON95 subsidy under BUDI95, despite oil prices topping US$100 per barrel due to the conflict in West Asia.

“That’s why we must pray for a quick resolution to the conflict in West Asia so we’re no longer burdened. For now, the RON95 subsidy will remain, alongside our financial savings measures,” he said.

At the event, Anwar also said that the federal government approved RM150 million for remedial work on the Sungai Sarawak Barrage. — Bernama