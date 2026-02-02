KOTA TINGGI, Feb 2 — A forested area spanning 121.4 hectares has been ablaze at Bio Desaru along Jalan Tanjung Balau–Sedili for two days.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station senior assistant Fire Supt Soleh Nasir said a team of 15 personnel has been at the area with a Fire Rescue Tender, a Triton utility vehicle, two portable pumps, 20 hoses, and a backhoe.

He said they are fighting the fire by drafting water from nearby ditches with multiple hoses and digging a fire break to contain its spread.

“Aerial surveillance conducted at 11 am has found that the fire is subsiding, but thick smoke persists as the blaze is burning across a logged-over area and peatland.

“The backhoe has been used to open two access routes through the centre of the burnt area, allowing crews to put out remaining spot fires and smouldering hotspots,” he said in a statement today.

Soleh added that the surrounding area is under close surveillance to prevent the fire from spreading beyond Bio Desaru, particularly given the current strong winds.

“Many of the interior fires have gone out. Operations are ongoing in strong, windy conditions,” he said. — Bernama