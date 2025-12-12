KANGAR, Dec 12 — Perlis will offer a rebate for up to 10,000 litres of water usage on the December bill for all consumers to ease their financial burden following recent floods in the state.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the initiative was a “gift” to the state’s people during the household-level recovery process, as many areas experienced low water pressure and infrastructure damage from last month’s floods.

“This initiative aims to assist them in cleaning their homes, washing their belongings, and addressing the issue of low water pressure,” he told a press conference after the Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri said repairs to the water supply infrastructure damaged by the floods had been carried out, including bringing in external help to expedite the recovery process.

“However, several areas such as Sungai Chuchuh (Padang Besar) are still experiencing low pressure. God willing, SAP (Syarikat Air Perlis) will resolve this in the near future,” he said. — Bernama