KUCHING, Dec 12 — The Pan Borneo Highway is set to be fully gazetted as a Grade 1 road, marking a major milestone for Sarawak’s road infrastructure development, said Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak chairman Michael Kong.

In a statement on Thursday, Kong said the move reflects the state’s progress towards having road standards on par with those in Peninsular Malaysia.

He noted that 17 of the 26 highway sectors from Telok Melano to Permyjaya in Miri have already been gazetted under “List 1” of the Weight Restriction Order.

“This means our highway is now built to the highest standard, on par with roads in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Kong added that the remaining nine sectors are in the process of being gazetted under the same category.

He said the achievement is the result of ongoing inter-agency cooperation involving CVLB Sarawak, Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak, Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak and the State Transport Ministry.

The upgrade also brings good news for lorry operators, as maximum permissible gross weight limits for heavy vehicles using the route will be revised.

Five-axle lorries will be allowed to carry up to 45 tonnes, while six-axle lorries can carry up to 50 tonnes.

“This upgrade reflects the improved infrastructure capacity of the Pan Borneo Highway and the federal government’s commitment to balancing road safety, transport efficiency and economic needs,” he said.

Kong added that CVLB Sarawak will continue working with JKR, JPJ and other relevant agencies to ensure transport policies remain progressive, safe and supportive of Sarawak’s growth.

On a related matter, he said CVLB Sarawak had recently visited the JPJ Sarawak enforcement station to better understand its monitoring processes during ongoing operations against overloaded commercial vehicles.

Representatives from the JKR Sarawak were also present, providing an opportunity for discussions on vehicle weight restrictions statewide, particularly along the Pan Borneo Highway. — The Borneo Post