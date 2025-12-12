SIBU, Dec 12 — A fisherman has gone missing while another survived after both were thrown into the sea when their boat was struck by strong waves in the waters of Tanjung Sirik, Pulau Bruit, Daro, near here, yesterday.

Matu-Daro District Police chief DSP Rahim Mihos said the missing fisherman had been identified as Aldin Rakli, 59, while the survivor was Kaharruddin Buang, 42, who lodged the police report.

“The Matu-Daro District Police Headquarters confirms receiving a report regarding the incident. The incident occurred at about 9am when the complainant and his brother-in-law were on their way to Kuala Matu from Kampung Betanak via Tanjung Sirik.

“Their boat was struck by strong waves, causing both of them to be thrown overboard,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

He said both victims tried to swim to shore, but the complainant’s brother-in-law could not be found and remained missing.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre said the department received a distress call regarding the incident at 11.32am.

A three-member operations team was deployed to the scene to carry out a search and rescue (SAR) operation. — Bernama