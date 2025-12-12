KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Immigration Department of Kuala Lumpur detained 31 illegal immigrants of various nationalities in an enforcement operation around the Masjid Jamek area here last night.

Its director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff, said 25 Immigration officers kicked off “Op Kutip” at 7.20pm by carrying out checks in selected areas around the Masjid Jamek LRT Station here.

“We conducted random inspections of foreigners getting off the LRT service, as well as those at every corner of the street,” he said when contacted today.

He added that 60 individuals were inspected and 31 of them, comprising 28 men and three women, were detained for various immigration offences.

Wan Mohammed Saupee said 11 of them were from Bangladesh, followed by India (eight), Pakistan (seven), Indonesia (three) and one each from Sudan and the Philippines.

“Five of them were detained under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying, while the rest were detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the same act for not possessing a valid pass or permit,” he said.

He said all those detained had been taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot here. — Bernama