KUCHING, Dec 9 — A satay trader was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing the death of his Indonesian worker whose body was found at a roadside here last month.

Tan Seng Hiang, 35, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering the Indonesian worker, only known as Sumarno, at Jalan Lumba Kuda, Jalan Penrissen Lama here between 1.47am and 2.37am last November 25.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali fixed January 27 for mention.

Meanwhile, in another Magistrate’s Court, Lim Hiong Hiap, the shop owner of the premises located at Jalan Sekama where Tan operated his satay stall, was charged with causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence by instructing one Goh Moh Seng to delete a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Lim, 60, was alleged to have instructed Goh to delete the footage of a CCTV at Culture Inn, which is next to his premises, at 1am on November 25.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, framed under Section 201 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail sentence of seven years upon conviction.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan allowed him bail of RM2,000 with one local surety and fixed Jan 21 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Afiq Safly Nor Kazly and Ahmad Fauzulutfi Suriani prosecuted in the respective cases, while counsel Daniel Ling represented Tan and Lim. — Bernama