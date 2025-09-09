KOTA BHARU, Sept 9 — A total of 35 deaths due to tuberculosis (TB) were recorded in Kelantan from January to July this year.

State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said 636 TB cases were reported during the same period, with Kota Bharu recording the highest number of cases at 178, followed by Pasir Mas with 80 and Tumpat with 75.

“As of July, 14 TB outbreaks were detected across seven districts, with Kota Bharu recording the highest number. Most outbreaks involved households, with an average of two cases among close contacts of the index case,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that the high-risk group in Kelantan mainly comprises elderly individuals aged 65 and above, of Malay ethnicity, and with co-morbidities such as diabetes and smoking.

“To curb the spread, the department has implemented various measures, including awareness campaigns on prevention, prompt screening of individuals with prolonged cough, and the testing of high-risk groups using the latest diagnostic technology.

“Treatment monitoring has also been strengthened to ensure patients adhere to therapy, alongside enhancing the capacity of healthcare personnel to manage TB effectively,” he said.

Dr Zaini added that a total of 1,049 TB cases were recorded throughout 2024, resulting in 99 deaths. — Bernama