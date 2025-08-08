GOMBAK, Aug 8 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will enforce strict action including confiscating vehicles owned by companies and licensed operators that employ foreigners to drive commercial vehicles, effective yesterday.

JPJ’s Senior Director of Enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the action involves lorries, public service vehicles (PSV) and tour (sightseeing) buses that use foreign drivers.

According to him, based on current regulations, foreigners are not allowed to hold a Vocational Licence such as Goods Drivers Licence (GDL) or Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and any violation is a serious offence.

“In this case, enforcement action can be taken according to Sections 22, 41, 57 of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010 for violating permit conditions and Section 80 of APAD 2010, which is that officers can seize and take to court to forfeit the commercial company’s vehicle if found guilty,” he said at a press conference at the JPJ Enforcement Station here today.

He said the action follows an increasing trend of companies and licensed operators employing foreigners for around RM2,500 a month, as well as drivers with repeated offences.

As of July this year, the JPJ had issued 2,733 summonses against foreigners driving commercial vehicles — involving 2,551 cases of no GDL, 93 cases or no PSV and 89 cases of overloading.

“Licensed companies and operators in the transport industry are urged to always comply with the regulations set and ensure that every employee hired has valid documents and qualifications.

“Continuous inspection and monitoring operations in collaboration with other enforcement agencies and uncompromising firm action will be taken against any party found to be violating any Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (suspension or endorsement/penalty points on driving licence), Act 715 of the APAD 2010 and other related acts,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an operation in Selayang yesterday, JPJ identified a foreign lorry driver who was using a fake MyKad and fake driving licence.

“Further checks found that the identity card and Competent Driving Licence (CDL) as well as the Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) were all fake... this issue of forged documents is a serious offence,” he said, adding that his party would investigate the syndicate involved in issuing the fake licence.

In a separate case, an Indonesian lorry driver was also arrested in Sungai Pusu, Gombak for driving without any documents and handed over to the KL Immigration Department (JIM) for further action.

He explained that based on previous operations, JPJ also detected several cases of foreign drivers using fake licence. — Bernama