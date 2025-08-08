KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Magistrate's Court here today acquitted and discharged former Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Amir Hariri Abd Hadi on a charge of failing to duly inform the police before holding a protest gathering on the littoral combat ship (LCS) issue in August 2022.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan ordered Amir Hariri to be freed following an application by the prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Wahidah Mohamad.

The prosecution had previously requested that the case against Amir Hariri be withdrawn, following the Federal Court’s ruling that Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 was unconstitutional.

"After hearing the submissions from both parties and the Federal Court's ruling, as well as the fact that the case has been remitted to this court for decision by the High Court, besides the prosecution having not yet received an order to re-prosecute the accused, the court ordered that the accused be acquitted and discharged," said the Magistrate.

The court also ordered that the RM4,000 bail be returned. In today's proceedings, Amir Hariri was represented by lawyer Rajsurian Pillai.

On July 1 this year, the Federal Court ruled that Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act, which provides punishment for an organiser who fails to give five days' notice to the police before holding an assembly, is unconstitutional.

The court then ordered that Amir Hariri's case be returned to the High Court for a fair and prompt resolution.

Amir Hariri is charged, as the organiser, with failing to notify the police five days before holding the protest rally that was held in front of the Sogo Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, here at 2 pm on Aug 14, 2022.

The charge was brought under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 upon conviction. — Bernama