RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 — Malaysia has once again called on the international community to break its silence on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continued oppression of the Iranian people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Brics grouping, for one, must rise as a global voice for justice, rejecting all forms of oppression and upholding human dignity.

He made the call during the intervention session on the first day of the Brics Leaders’ Summit here on Sunday.

The summit focuses on strengthening multilateralism, pushing for reforms in the global economic and financial systems, and promoting ethical governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

“During the intervention, I reiterated Malaysia’s stance that the world’s future must not be dictated by bloc rivalries or geopolitical division. Instead, it should be shaped by a spirit of cooperation, shared prosperity, and a collective commitment to a just, secure, and inclusive digital future for all,” Anwar said.

As of July 3, 2025, nearly 58,000 Palestinians have been reported killed in the Gaza war, which began in October 2023.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during the Peace and Security, Global Governance Session at the summit, also spoke about the conflict in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine.

“Absolutely nothing justifies the terrorist actions perpetrated by Hamas.

“We cannot remain indifferent to the genocidal practices by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war,” Lula said.

He said the solution to this conflict will only be possible with the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State within the 1967 borders.

The Brazilian Government, he said also denounced the violations of Iran's territorial integrity, just as it had done in the case of Ukraine.

“The parties engaged in the war in Ukraine must urgently deepen a direct dialogue that aims for a ceasefire and a lasting peace,” he added.

According to Lula, the success of UN missions in East Timor demonstrates that it is possible to promote peace and stability. — Bernama