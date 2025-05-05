KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) has advised all members to accept the results of this year’s party polls with an open heart and move forward for the sake of the party, said PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the communications minister, said the matter was agreed upon at the MPP meeting yesterday.

“The MPP has decided that (once the party election is over) we should move on and move forward.

“This is the time for the entire party leadership and members to close ranks and re-energise the party regardless of who wins or loses,” he told a press conference after launching the TV5 Free-to-Air Digital Movie Channel here today.

Fahmi also emphasised the need for all party members to ensure the Madani Government’s agenda is well implemented until the end of its term.

When asked what could reassure party members to accept the results of the recently concluded divisional-level polls, Fahmi pointed out that both internal and external audits showed no evidence of any intrusion, data manipulation, or defects in the blockchain-based e-voting system.

“The integrity of the system is intact, and there is no evidence of interference from any second or third party. Every input came out as the output. This is what was conveyed yesterday,” he said.

Commenting on the presence of Deputy President Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli at yesterday’s meeting, Fahmi said the Pandan MP attended the meeting in good spirits to get the feedback on the audit of the divisional polls results.

“He wanted to gather feedback on the results of the audit conducted by external auditors on the voting system. As PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh mentioned, there were no issues with the system, and after the meeting, Rafizi left the venue,” he added.

Earlier today, Fuziah said that the MPP has confirmed and validated the results of its divisional elections last month and that the final results of the divisional polls could be accessed on PKR’s website.

She said the MPP also expressed satisfaction with the presentation by the Party Election Committee and an international digital auditing firm on the election results for committee members, as well as the party’s women’s wing, Wanita PKR, and youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), across all 220 divisions nationwide. — Bernama