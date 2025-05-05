GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Construction of the Penang Hill cable car project is progressing as scheduled, with the first ropeway tower expected to be erected by the end of June this year.

Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said caisson piling works are ongoing at all four main project sites, which include the cable car stations and a multi-storey car park.

“There are three stations for the cable car: the Garden station, the Turn station, and the Hill station,” he told Malay Mail in a recent April interview.

The project is currently 6.5 per cent complete, and Cheok expressed optimism that the first tower would be erected in June.

Caisson piling, which serves as the foundation for the ropeway towers, is progressing steadily, with 12 out of 33 caisson points completed along the cable car alignment.

“The towers are being fabricated off-site and will be delivered to the project locations progressively,” Cheok said.

To minimise environmental impact, PHC has reduced the number of towers on Penang Hill to 15, with five located within the forest reserve and the remaining 10 outside it.

“There are three towers near the Hill station, four at the Turn station, and three at the Garden station. We’ve taken measures to preserve as much of the forest as possible,” he added.

Construction works for the cable car project ongoing at a steady pace at the Hill Station on Penang Hill. — Picture courtesy of Penang Hill Corporation

He emphasised the importance of proper alignment for the ropeway towers and gondolas to ensure a smooth ride for passengers.

Multi-storey car park and environmental measures

The project also includes a multi-storey car park at the site of the old food court near the Botanic Gardens, which has been cleared and demolished.

“Ground preparation and environmental protection measures are already in place at the site,” Cheok said.

The car park is a crucial component of the project, providing much-needed parking for visitors.

Monitoring and public updates

Although the project is being developed by Hartasuma Sdn Bhd under a public-private partnership (PPP), PHC is closely monitoring its progress to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

“Safety reminders and vehicle movement notices have been issued to keep the public informed about construction activities,” Cheok said, adding that construction vehicles will be operating along Jalan Kebun Bunga, the Jeep track, and the Summit Road.

An artist's impression of the multi-storey carpark. — Picture courtesy of Penang Hill Corporation

About the project

The RM245 million project was awarded to Hartasuma Sdn Bhd, a pioneer in the local rail industry, in December 2022. The project is being implemented under a 30-year concession agreement to design, finance, build, operate, and transfer the cable car system.

The targeted completion date for the cable car system is the end of 2026, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027, following stringent safety checks and system readiness.

“This project will offer visitors a new way to experience Penang Hill while adhering to the highest safety standards,” Cheok said.