BACHOK, April 12 — The Madani Government has never marginalised the allocation of funds to opposition-led states, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, he said the allocation to the PAS-led Kelantan has increased by 30 per cent to RM762 million last year compared to RM588 million in 2023, while the allocation to Terengganu also recorded a 28 per cent increase to RM2.02 billion last year from RM1.57 billion the previous year.

“This increase includes grants under Marris (Malaysian Road Records Information System), Tahap (Economic, Infrastructure and Welfare Development-Based Grants), per capita grants, compassionate money, and other allocations under the joint list.

“This allocation is the main source of state revenue, especially for Kelantan and Terengganu, which only generate around RM500 million and RM250 million from their own state resources respectively,” he said at the state-level Aidilfitri Madani 2025 event at Pantai Irama, here, today.

The Prime Minister said that, additionally, the federal government has also approved an allocation for the poverty eradication programme amounting to RM25 million for Kelantan and RM60 million for Terengganu for this year. — Bernama