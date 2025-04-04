KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) reaffirms that it always adheres to stringent safety measures in line with international standards at all levels of its operations.

In a statement today, the company said it remains committed to the safety of communities, the environment and the reliability of its services.

“With reference to the fire incident at Putra Heights, the PGB team activated the pipeline remote safety system to bring the fire under control and finally extinguish it.

“All necessary measures have since been taken to ensure that the incident area is secure and safe,” it said.

The company said it is proactively implementing contingency measures to minimise disruptions in gas supply.

PGB said it is coordinating closely with government agencies and relevant authorities to restore and maintain supply as quickly as possible in a safe manner, as it is committed to ensuring uninterrupted energy access.

PGB said that the affected gas pipeline at Putra Heights is the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) pipeline, which was designed and built according to international standards with a strong emphasis on public safety.

Prior to the operation, the pipeline system underwent robust and stringent quality control and assurance and obtained Permit to Operate (PTO) approval from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, according to the statement.

The PTO oversees the safe design and operation of pipeline systems.

“In addition, our ongoing asset integrity management programmes ensure the healthiness and continuous safe operations of our assets, which are supported by eight regional offices throughout Peninsular Malaysia to execute comprehensive inspection and maintenance activities.

“This includes, among others, periodic internal pipeline inspection programmes using Pipeline Inspection Gauge technology,” it said.

Externally, PGB said it has installed a Cathodic Protection system supported by soil and slope movement monitoring.

These programmes are executed by PGB’s competent and qualified personnel, said the statement.

Further, its pipeline operations are monitored and controlled 24/7 with state-of-the-art technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Pipeline Leak Detection System, close-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) and Distributed Acoustic System at its Petronas Gas Control Centre (PGCC).

“PGB regularly carries out ground and aerial surveillances via drones by qualified operators to enable rapid response to any abnormalities.

“In the event of any abnormalities, we can pinpoint the exact location via our SCADA and Realtime Petronas Geographic Information System, allowing us to alert the nearest response team from respective regional offices,” said PGB. — Bernama