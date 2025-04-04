PETALING JAYA, April 4 — There is no need for certificates of completion and compliance (CCC) to be reissued for Putra Heights residences affected by the gas pipeline fire, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

He clarified that the CCC is usually needed for a building that has just been completed rather than collapsed buildings in this case.

“The Fire Department has been present, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad has done the necessary checks as well as the checks by the local authorities.

“I think the assurance [given by these parties] is sufficient,” he told the press at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre here.

Amirudin reiterated that the CCC is not needed since the 85 houses have been declared fit for re-entry.

He said the clearance from TNB would suffice for now, and residents can now return to their homes if they wish to undertake repair works.

He also said that the affected homes will be cleared for re-entry as soon as those checks are completed.

Amirudin Shari had yesterday said that 85 house owners are allowed to return home starting tonight once safety clearance is given by utilities companies like TNB.

However, a group of residents were seeking clarification on which 85 houses have been cleared and are requesting the reissuance of CCC from relevant parties to ensure that it is safe to return to their homes.

Several Putra Heights residents were displaced following a blast caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am on April 1, was fully extinguished at 3.45pm. However, a total of 88 housing and shop units sustained damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.