



KUALA BERANG, March 3 — A raft house entrepreneur at Tasik Kenyir here suffered an estimated loss of RM3 million after his floating accommodation, along with seven jet skis and three speedboats, was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

The devastating incident wiped out years of hard work for Shaheezam Abu Hasan, 47, who had built the raft house with his own savings eight years ago.

At the time of the fire, Shaheezam was in Kuala Lumpur, while his four employees were on leave to celebrate the first day of Ramadan.

The blaze was only discovered by a boat driver patrolling the area.

"I received a call around 10 pm and immediately rushed back, arriving here at 4 am. It is heartbreaking to see everything I built reduced to ashes in an instant," he said when contacted today.

Despite the massive loss, Shaheezam remained composed, saying he was grateful no lives were lost.

“Nothing could be saved - only the skeleton remains. But I'm thankful none of my workers were there as I had given them leave to break fast with their families," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Department chief, Mohd Anuar Mamat, said they received an emergency call at 9.54 pm before dispatching two fire engines with seven personnel to the scene.

"When the team arrived, the flames were already raging, and the 14-room raft house was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," he said. — Bernama